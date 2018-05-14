National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines opened at C$7.27 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of C$95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.20 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

