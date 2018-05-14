National Bank Financial Comments on SmartCentres REIT’s FY2018 Earnings (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get SmartCentres REIT alerts:

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$196.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from SmartCentres REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.