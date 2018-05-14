National Bank Financial Boosts Northland Power (NPI) Price Target to C$27.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$24.78 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. TD Securities lowered shares of Northland Power from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Northland Power opened at C$24.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$21.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.76.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$394.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.12 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 20.85%.

In related news, insider James C. Temerty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.80 per share, with a total value of C$114,000.00. Also, insider James C. Temerty purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,424,500.00.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of December 2017, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

