NamoCoin (NAMO) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, NamoCoin has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One NamoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $249,412.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin Coin Profile

NamoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.name

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NamoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

