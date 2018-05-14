Myomo (MYO) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Myomo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 257.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

