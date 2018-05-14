MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Position Trimmed by Seidman Lawrence B

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its holdings in shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 140,137 shares during the quarter. MSB Financial makes up about 8.6% of Seidman Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seidman Lawrence B owned approximately 0.10% of MSB Financial worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MSB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 140,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBF opened at $18.55 on Monday. MSB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

