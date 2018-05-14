Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Monotype Imaging accounts for about 10.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Monotype Imaging worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 166,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,274,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 132,390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $486,476.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $664,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,675.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,155 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

