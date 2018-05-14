Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

TYPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

In related news, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $29,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $664,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,675.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,155. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging traded down $0.35, hitting $20.90, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 155,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.