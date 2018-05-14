Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $128.87

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.87 and last traded at $127.31, with a volume of 6768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.97.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,101,178.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $6,282,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,279,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,548,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,030 shares of company stock worth $25,238,870 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

