MoneyGram International (MGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s earnings of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.6% as well as plunged 133% year over year, due to decline in revenues and high tax rate. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. It has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings being revised downward over the last 30 days. The company’s top-line growth remains challenged due to weakness in Money transfer business. High compliance cost and economic instability in some parts of the world continue to exert business volumes. Its partnership with Ripple will enable it to enjoy benefits offered by cryptocurrencies, which will increase the efficiency of services offered to its customers. The company's wide agent network, expansion of digital platform and a widespread geographical reach are other positives.”

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

MoneyGram International opened at $6.87 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. MoneyGram International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 422.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7,783.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.