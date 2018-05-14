Midatech Pharma (MTP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midatech Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.6094961265878 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Midatech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.80. 71,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer.

