MGIC Investment (MTG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6473835212147 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

MGIC Investment opened at $10.46 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.98.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

