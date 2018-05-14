MFA Financial (MFA) and GGP (GGP) Critical Review

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) and GGP (NYSE:GGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. GGP pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MFA Financial pays out 101.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GGP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GGP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

80.4% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of GGP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of GGP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MFA Financial and GGP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 GGP 1 5 5 0 2.36

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. GGP has a consensus price target of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given GGP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GGP is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and GGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 78.04% 10.06% 2.97% GGP 26.30% 7.43% 2.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and GGP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $433.45 million 7.03 $322.39 million $0.79 9.68 GGP $2.33 billion 8.50 $657.33 million $1.57 13.15

GGP has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GGP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GGP has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GGP beats MFA Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GGP

GGP Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.