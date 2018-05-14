MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $405.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MELI. BidaskClub lowered MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.55.

MercadoLibre opened at $309.01 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dumac Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

