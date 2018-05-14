Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) is one of 485 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Menlo Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Menlo Therapeutics Competitors -3,019.29% -153.18% -27.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Menlo Therapeutics Competitors 2936 8959 21824 609 2.59

Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Menlo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Menlo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics $4.58 million -$29.07 million -1.78 Menlo Therapeutics Competitors $2.02 billion $136.59 million -3.52

Menlo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Menlo Therapeutics. Menlo Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

