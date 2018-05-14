Medley Capital (MCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.41 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) to post sales of $21.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.97 million. Medley Capital reported sales of $23.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year sales of $82.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $86.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 83.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

MCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Medley Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities reduced their target price on Medley Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital traded down $0.05, hitting $3.52, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,714. Medley Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply