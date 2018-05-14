Medley Capital (MCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) to post sales of $21.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.97 million. Medley Capital reported sales of $23.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year sales of $82.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $86.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 83.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

MCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Medley Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities reduced their target price on Medley Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital traded down $0.05, hitting $3.52, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,714. Medley Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

