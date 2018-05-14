Medifast (MED) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $128.35

Medifast (NYSE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.35 and last traded at $126.28, with a volume of 3163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $727,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 122.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

