Medicines (MDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) to announce sales of $7.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.61 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. Medicines reported sales of $18.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medicines will report full year sales of $28.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.24 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medicines.

Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,109.21% and a negative return on equity of 609.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Medicines in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Medicines traded up $0.37, reaching $30.73, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

In other Medicines news, Director Armin M. Kessler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $574,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Medicines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,029,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Medicines by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,170,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after acquiring an additional 408,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Medicines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,058,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,547,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Medicines by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

