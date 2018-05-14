McDermott International (MDR) Trading Up 1.8%

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 251,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,284,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDR shares. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDermott International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McDermott International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McDermott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
About McDermott International
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.
