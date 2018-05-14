McDermott International (MDR) Trading Up 1.8%

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 251,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,284,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDR shares. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDermott International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. McDermott International had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $607.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McDermott International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McDermott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

