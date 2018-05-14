MaxLinear (MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 768,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,112. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $110.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $511,150.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,321 shares of company stock worth $1,678,901 in the last 90 days. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 62.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $205,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

