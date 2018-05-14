Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $21.02

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.02. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 13913772 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,344 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 306,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

