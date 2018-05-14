Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 13th total of 1,022,342 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Marten Transport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Hinnendael purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 223,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.