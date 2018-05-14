Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 18,836 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $39.91 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $248.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

