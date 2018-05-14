ManTech International (MANT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other ManTech International news, Director Kenneth A. Minihan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $456,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.13 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

