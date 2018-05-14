MannKind Co. (MNKD) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of MannKind worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MannKind by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MannKind by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.92. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

