Magi (XMG) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Magi has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Magi has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $6,780.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,034,814 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

