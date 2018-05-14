Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,077 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Magellan Health worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 15,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $1,527,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,428 shares of company stock worth $7,682,405 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGLN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Magellan Health opened at $87.10 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.20). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

