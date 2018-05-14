Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $6.00

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 5526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LONE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. equities analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Schneider acquired 15,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.