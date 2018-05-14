Loews (L) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $30.70 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.10. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Loews opened at $51.69 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69. Loews has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Loews will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Loews news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $16,398,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $10,056,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

