Lior Handelsman Sells 32,548 Shares of SolarEdge (SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 32,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $2,068,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SolarEdge traded down $0.55, reaching $64.30, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,724. SolarEdge has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.54.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. SolarEdge had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. analysts forecast that SolarEdge will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Vertical Group raised SolarEdge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered SolarEdge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on SolarEdge to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on SolarEdge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on SolarEdge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

