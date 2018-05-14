Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $127.24 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $134.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

