Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (ITV)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190.93 ($2.59).

ITV opened at GBX 168.75 ($2.29) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.76 ($3.01).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The company had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 96,583 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £148,737.82 ($201,760.47).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

