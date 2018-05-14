LeviarCoin (XLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,808.00

LeviarCoin (CURRENCY:XLC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One LeviarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LeviarCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LeviarCoin has a market cap of $904,577.00 and approximately $4,808.00 worth of LeviarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.93 or 0.02475590 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006340 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About LeviarCoin

XLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2017. LeviarCoin’s total supply is 11,656,750 coins. LeviarCoin’s official website is leviarcoin.org . LeviarCoin’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn

Buying and Selling LeviarCoin

LeviarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeviarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeviarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeviarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

