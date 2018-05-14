Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 642,616 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 642,616 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $126,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,081,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

