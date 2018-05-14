Leslie Moonves Sells 75,000 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS) Stock

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Moonves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $4,339,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,289,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $4,681,800.00.

CBS opened at $52.52 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CBS in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBS from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CBS by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,919,000 after buying an additional 1,238,670 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,880,000. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBS by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 2,565,400 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $151,359,000 after buying an additional 940,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $211,100,000 after buying an additional 744,366 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $51,557,000 after buying an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

