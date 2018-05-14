Leoni Ag (LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.60 ($69.76).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEO shares. UBS set a €51.00 ($60.71) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($86.90) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($67.86) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($88.10) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Leoni traded down €0.18 ($0.21), reaching €53.04 ($63.14), on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 12-month low of €39.21 ($46.68) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($78.81).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

