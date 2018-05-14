LEOcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and $1.28 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.40 or 0.08397050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.09 or 0.16751800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.01716300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.02438710 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00215103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.03783080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00673660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

