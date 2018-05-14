Leidos (LDOS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.7935880181409 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 857,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,688. Leidos has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

