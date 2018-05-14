LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $32.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 650400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHO. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other LaSalle Hotel Properties news, CEO Michael D. Barnello bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $478,160.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.87%.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

