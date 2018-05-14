Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,834.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,431,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 3,314,704 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,629,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,464,000 after buying an additional 1,251,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 1,194,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 1,170,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 941,336 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

