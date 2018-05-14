Landec (LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LNDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Landec opened at $13.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.83. Landec has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. Landec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $35,288.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $412,616. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landec by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

