Lam Research (LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.88 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Lam Research stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,583. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $203.21 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lam Research will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $3,542,197.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,952,340. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,040,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,323,000 after acquiring an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 615.2% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Lam Research by 1,611.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

