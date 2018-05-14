Lake Street Capital Increases Asure Software (ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Asure Software opened at $18.01 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 129,540 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

