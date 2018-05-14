LabCorp (LH) Stake Decreased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of LabCorp (NYSE:LH) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. LabCorp accounts for about 3.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in LabCorp were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LabCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LabCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LabCorp during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LabCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LabCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 target price on shares of LabCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LabCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of LabCorp in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LabCorp from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of LabCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

LH opened at $175.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LabCorp has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. LabCorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that LabCorp will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of LabCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $8,300,518.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,124,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

