L. Chance Allred Sells 18,211 Shares of Vivint Solar (VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) insider L. Chance Allred sold 18,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $81,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L. Chance Allred also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, L. Chance Allred sold 222,944 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,248.00.

NYSE VSLR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.40. 941,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,399. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.52.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66,101 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.