Kroger (KR) Cut to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

KR opened at $24.57 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at $763,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $6,841,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,297,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

