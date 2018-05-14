Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.61.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of C$80.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.30 million.

In other news, insider Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total transaction of C$68,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,716 shares of company stock valued at $766,967.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

