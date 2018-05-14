Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU):

5/1/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

4/30/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

4/25/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

3/27/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/21/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

3/20/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

KALU traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $106.22. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,729. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $726,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.