JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase makes up approximately 9.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $43,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 419,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,071,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase opened at $113.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

