JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Position Reduced by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,085,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $389.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

